Punjab announces stricter traffic violation penalties – Check new fines

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet has approved a new set of stringent traffic regulations that will impose hefty fines and license suspensions for those violating traffic rules.

The summary sent by the traffic police was approved, outlining the penalties for 25 different traffic violations.

Under the new laws, the minimum fine for a traffic violation has been set at Rs2,000, while the maximum fine can go up to Rs20,000.

Additionally, violators will face a deduction of 2 to 4 points for each offense. If a driver accumulates 20 points or more in a year due to traffic violations, their license could be suspended for a period of 2 months to 1 year.

Key violations and penalties under the new regulations include:

Overspeeding: Fines will range from Rs2,000 to Rs20,000, and offenders will face a deduction of 4 points.

Traffic Signal Violation: Fines from Rs2,000 to Rs15,000, with a 4-point deduction.

Overloading: A fine between Rs2,000 to Rs15,000, and 4 points will be deducted.

One-way Violation: Offenders will face a fine of Rs2,000 to Rs15,000, along with a 4-point deduction.

Reckless Driving: Fines will range from Rs3,000 to Rs15,000, and offenders will face a 4-point reduction.

Pressure Horns: A fine of Rs2,000 to Rs10,000, with a 2-point reduction.

The new rules aim to increase road safety and encourage responsible driving. By introducing substantial fines and point deductions, the government hopes to reduce traffic violations and improve discipline on the roads.