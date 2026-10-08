Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar passes away at 75

Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, according to Indian media reports.

Patekar reportedly began feeling unwell during the early hours of Thursday and contacted a friend. When the friend reached his residence around 4am, the actor was reportedly sweating and had begun losing consciousness. An emergency medical team was subsequently sent to the house.

Doctors attempted to revive Patekar before transporting him to hospital. Dr Shekhar Salkar, cited by ANI, said medical staff performed cardiac massage for roughly 45 minutes to an hour, but the actor could not be revived. He was declared dead in the early morning.

Authorities have registered a medico-legal case and are expected to conduct a post-mortem examination.

Patekar was one of the prominent names in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with an acting career that began with the 1978 film Gaman. Over the following decades, he appeared in numerous acclaimed productions, including Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

His portrayal of gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome introduced him to a younger generation of audiences, and he later reprised the character in Welcome Back.

Beyond acting, Patekar directed Prahaar: The Final Attack and also lent his voice to several film songs. He received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the arts and won the Filmfare Best Actor award in 2016 for the Marathi film Natsamrat.