How the World Stood Up and Thanked Pakistan

I will be honest with you. I did not see this coming. Not like this. I have spent years watching Pakistan get talked about in the worst possible ways on the global stage. A problem state. A country too consumed by its own chaos to matter beyond its borders. And then this week happened, and I sat watching my phone fill up with notifications from around the world, world leaders, foreign policy analysts, even voices from India, all saying the same thing: Pakistan did it. Pakistan actually did it.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran did not happen in a vacuum. Behind the scenes, through back channels and quiet conversations that never made headlines until they had to, Pakistan was working. Our Prime Minister and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were making calls, building trust, and holding space for two nations that genuinely could not stand to be in the same room together. And it worked.

Let that land for a second. First world countries with all their institutions, their think tanks, their diplomatic machinery that has been running for decades, tried and could not get this done. Pakistan got it done.

The President of the European Council publicly thanked Pakistan. Not in a vague, diplomatic way. He named us. He said he thanked Pakistan and all other parties involved in facilitating this agreement. That is not something you say because it sounds nice. That is something you say because it is true.

From Australia to Germany to the United Kingdom, the response has been the same. Applause. Genuine, surprised, grateful applause. Michael Kugelman put it simply when he said tonight Pakistan achieved one of its biggest diplomatic wins in years. And he was right. But more than a win, it felt like recognition. Like the world finally seeing something that was always there.

What gave Pakistan this credibility? Trust. That is really what it came down to. Washington trusted us. Tehran trusted us. Beijing trusted us. That combination is almost impossible to find in a single country right now, and Pakistan had it. Not because we stumbled into it but because we spent years building relationships carefully, even when no one was clapping, even when we were being written off.

I want to say something directly about Field Marshal Asim Munir and our Prime Minister, because the world has been saying it and it deserves to be said clearly at home too. These two men brought coherence to our foreign policy at a moment when the region needed someone steady. Diplomacy is not just about what you say in a room. It is about whether people believe you before you even walk in. They believed us.

Now I cannot help but mention the elephant in the room, or rather, the elephant just across our eastern border.

For years we have been told, loudly and repeatedly, that Pakistan is isolated. That no one will meet us. That we are finished diplomatically. Indian citizens this week started asking their own Prime Minister that exact question. You promised us Pakistan would be isolated. You said no one would touch them. So what is this? What are we watching right now?

An Indian comedian wrote that he never thought he would tweet this in his life, but thank you Pakistan for brokering world peace. Ashok Swain, a serious academic, pointed out that Pakistan had just demonstrated it holds the trust of the US, Iran and China simultaneously, and that the real isolation had landed somewhere else entirely. A former Indian Navy captain said on social media that Pakistan had become a Vishwaguru, a teacher to the world, and credited Modi’s foreign policy failures for making it happen.

These are not trolls. These are not fringe opinions. These are people who think seriously about this region for a living. And they are saying, out loud, what the facts of this week have made impossible to deny.

I am proud. I am genuinely, deeply proud. Not in a chest-thumping way but in the quiet way you feel when something you always believed about your country is finally visible to everyone else. We did not brag our way to this moment. We worked for it. We held the line, made the calls, sat in the difficult rooms, and delivered.

Islamabad is now being named as the likely venue for the next round of US-Iran talks. Pakistan is officially the mediator. Those are not my words. That is what India Today’s executive editor said publicly this week.

We are a country of two hundred and forty million people at the crossroads of the world. We always had the geography. This week we showed we also have the character to go with it.

I hope we hold onto this. Because the world was watching, and for once, they liked what they saw.