Islamabad Petrol Subsidy for Bikers – Apply Online with Easy Guide

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices, recently revised from Rs458 to Rs378, remain high, straining daily commuters. However, motorcycle riders in Islamabad now have relief option: they can apply for the Bike Fuel Subsidy online through the Pak Asaan Khidmat App, making fuel costs a little easier to manage.

Daily Pakistan brings digital Bike Fuel Subsidy Scheme for two wheeler owners in Islamabad. The initiative comes as a lifeline amid soaring fuel prices, promising a transparent and hassle-free application process through the official Pak Asaan Khidmat App.

Your Guide to Apply for Financial Relief

Download the Pak Asaan Khidmat App. Sign up with your CNIC and mobile number. Log in and navigate to the Bike Fuel Subsidy Scheme section. Enter personal details and your CNIC number. Provide your motorcycle registration number. Add the mobile number linked with your CNIC. Submit the application.

Applicants will receive an SMS confirmation instantly and can track their application status within the app.

Who Can Apply

Only individuals with a valid ID Card can register bikes and claim the subsidy. Authorities stress the system is designed to prevent misuse and ensure transparency.