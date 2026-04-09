No more police station visits: Punjab launches App to report lost documents from home

LAHORE – Citizens in Punjab will no longer need to visit police stations or service centers to report the loss of important documents such as identity cards, passports, and driving licenses.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the Punjab Police Pakistan app, enabling people to file reports of lost documents from the comfort of their homes.

Through the app, users can report the loss of essential documents online and will also receive the FIR at home after registration. This eliminates the need to physically visit police stations or Khidmat Markaz.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the use of modern technology to facilitate the public is a key commitment of her government, adding that driving Punjab towards innovation remains a top priority.

She further said that the new system will save both time and resources for citizens by allowing them to register loss reports through the app.