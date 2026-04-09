PPHI Balochistan conducts recruitment test in Lasbela, Hub

LASBELA – The People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Balochistan on Wednesday conducted written examinations for multiple posts in Lasbela and Hub districts, with officials highlighting transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

The test was held for positions including lady medical officer, medical officer, social organiser, female medical technician, medical technician, lady health visitor, vaccinator, aya/dai, driver, cleaner and dispenser.

The examination was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Siraj Ahmed Baloch, Assistant Director Mohtasib Lasbela/Hub/Awaran Sajid Baloch, and Assistant Commissioner Winder Saif Ali Mughal.

According to officials, the question papers were delivered in a sealed envelope by District Support Manager Dr Malik Mansoor and were opened in the presence of the supervisory panel. Candidates were provided with the papers on time and given 50 minutes to complete 50 multiple-choice questions. The answer sheets were collected immediately after the allotted time.

Officials said the results were compiled promptly and displayed on the notice board shortly after the written test. Successful candidates were called for interviews on the same day.

Despite a large number of applicants, the final results were announced without delay, they added.

The officials appreciated the efforts of Dr Mansoor and his team, stating that the scrutiny process remained transparent and candidates expressed satisfaction over the procedure. The panel also commended the PPHI Balochistan team in Lasbela and Hub for their dedication and professionalism.