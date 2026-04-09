Students to enjoy 4-Day Long Weekend amid High-Level diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad administration announced local holidays on April 9 and 10 (Thursday and Friday), effectively keeping schools and colleges closed, and with upcoming weekend, it will be four consecutive holidays.

Students will enjoy long weekend in twin cities and regular classes will start from April 13 Monday.

The decision comes amid heightened security arrangements in anticipation of the high-profile Iran-US talks, which Islamabad is set to host—a proposal extended by Shahbaz Sharif.

District Magistrate of Islamabad has issued a notification confirming that these holidays are applicable within the federal capital’s revenue limits. With the regular weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday, educational institutions will reopen only on Monday. However, authorities have assured that essential government offices and public services will remain fully operational.

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced that all exams scheduled for April 9 and 10 will proceed as planned. Students have been urged to reach their exam centers on time, ensuring that the academic calendar remains unaffected despite the extended closure.

This extraordinary disruption shows serious security measures being implemented in the federal capital, reflecting the significance of the expected Iran-US diplomatic engagement. Islamabad’s residents and students alike are bracing for a historic week unlike any other.