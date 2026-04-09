Two‑Day Holiday announced in Rawalpindi amid Heightened Security for US‑Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – After Islamabad, authorities in rawalpindi also announced two-day public holiday on 9 and 10 April as capital city is hosting US-Iran negotiations.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar confirmed that all offices in the city will remain closed, mirroring the federal capital’s shutdown. In Islamabad, every federal government office will be closed, with officers and secretariat staff required to work from home and restricted from leaving the city.

Preparations for the direct talks between the two nations’ high-level delegations are already underway. Government sources revealed that the summit on 10 April aims to pave the way for long-term peace in the region, as Islamabad transforms into a tightly controlled diplomatic zone.

Prime Minister will brief all allied political parties on the progress of the negotiations and the current status of discussions soon. Sharif is also scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari to evaluate the regional situation and Pakistan’s pivotal role in facilitating peace efforts.

As the talks happening, Pakistan’s twin cities are literally halting its daily routine to host negotiations that could reshape regional geopolitics. Citizens are urged to plan ahead as Islamabad and Rawalpindi enter a period of extraordinary security, with the nation’s eyes fixed on the unfolding historic talks.