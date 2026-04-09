US Charge d’Affaires meets Naqvi ahead of high-stakes US-Iran talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital city braced itself for historic day, and ahead of major diplomatic sitting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Ambassador Natalie Baker, their discussion delicate dance of diplomacy and security.

With high-profile American officials, including Vice President JD Vance, set to arrive for critical talks, Naqvi reassured the envoy that every possible measure had been taken to guarantee their safety. The stage was set not just for negotiations, but for Pakistan’s pivotal role in shaping peace in the turbulent Middle East.

Vance, accompanied by senior officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will be welcomed as special guests. Naqvi assured that an extensive security strategy has been designed to guarantee the absolute safety of all foreign delegates during their stay.

The discussion also turned to tense situation in the Middle East. Ambassador Baker praised Pakistan’s “robust and sincere” diplomatic efforts, welcoming the recent ceasefire and lauding the country’s role in fostering regional stability.

PM Shehbaz Sharif addressing federal cabinet on Wednesday, revealed that delegations from US and Iran are set to arrive in Pakistan on 10 April, expressing optimism that the meetings could pave the way for lasting peace in the region. The premier highlighted that while a two-week ceasefire has temporarily halted hostilities, the ultimate goal remains establishing enduring and sustainable peace.

PM also singled out Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir for his pivotal role in facilitating the Iran-US dialogue, noting that the general worked tirelessly through sleepless nights, maintaining continuous contact with both nations’ leadership to ensure diplomatic progress.

With Pakistan playing central role in these sensitive negotiations, the world watches closely as Islamabad positions itself as a crucial mediator in the quest for Middle East stability.