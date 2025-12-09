Indonesian President meets Pakistan army chief to boost defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, said ISPR.

The ISPR stated that the meeting took place in Islamabad, where discussions were held on matters of mutual interest and regional security.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing defense cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The ISPR added that both countries agreed to further strengthen ties between their armed forces.

The Indonesian President appreciated the professional capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability.

On the occasion, Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan is keen to promote defense collaboration, training, and counter-terrorism cooperation with Indonesia.