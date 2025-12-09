Sharif, Zardari take strong stand against Corruption on International Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani top leaders have vowed to root out corruption and ensure complete transparency across Pakistan’s institutions, in strong signal that era of unchecked corruption must end.

As world marks International Anti-Corruption Day today (Tuesday), both leaders issued separate but equally forceful statements, reminding the nation that corruption is a deadly disease that destroys societies, weakens economies, and robs citizens of their rights.

President Zardari called on citizens, professionals, and every public servant to renew their promise to honesty, urging them to help reinforce the country’s institutions so Pakistan can move confidently toward stability, economic growth, and global respect. “Accountability is our top mission!”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

PM Sharif assured nation that government is taking swift and concrete action against financial corruption. He said that the National Accountability Bureau and all relevant authorities are pursuing corrupt elements relentlessly and without discrimination, strengthening accountability at every level.

International Anti-Corruption Day is Observed annually on December 9 and was established by the United Nations in 2003 to promote global awareness and enforce the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).