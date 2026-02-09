Nepra notifies new net metering regulations 2026, introduces net billing system

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification for the new Net Metering Regulations 2026.

According to the notification, a net billing system has been introduced under the new regulations, which will also apply to biogas consumers.

Under the regulations, electricity bills will be issued at the end of each billing cycle through the net billing mechanism. Power generated by net metering consumers will be purchased at the National Average Energy Price. Consumers will now be required to pay the per-unit cost, as the unit-for-unit adjustment facility has been discontinued.

The regulations further state that electricity will be supplied to net metering consumers at the prevailing applicable tariff. Payments for surplus electricity supplied to the national grid will be made to consumers on a quarterly basis.

The duration of net metering agreements has been limited to five years, with a provision for renewal for an additional five years upon expiry. Following the introduction of the new rules, the Net Metering Regulations 2015 will stand suspended.