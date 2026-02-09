Sindh bans photography in govt girls’ colleges over misuse concerns

KARACHI – The Sindh College Education Department has officially imposed a ban on photography in government girls’ colleges across the province.

According to a notification issued by the College Education Department, college principals have been informed that any violation of this ban may result in disciplinary or legal action.

In this regard, an advisory has been issued by the Special Secretary Colleges Sindh. Based on this advisory, the Regional Director College Education Karachi has also sent letters to all government colleges in the city.

The letter stated that photographs of female students have been misused on certain social media platforms, which constitutes a serious violation of social and religious values as well as the law. The department has received formal complaints in this regard. The Special Secretary Education has taken serious notice of unauthorized photography of female teachers and students in some colleges and the circulation or promotion of such images on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other digital media platforms.

As a result, a strict ban has been imposed on such activities within colleges.

In a letter issued by Professor Qazi Arshad, it was further stated that if the ban is violated in any college, disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible principals and staff.