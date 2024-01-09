Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan, reaching Rs216,400 compared to its previous rate of Rs216,100 during the last trading day.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs257, climbing to Rs185,528 from Rs185,271. Meanwhile, the prices for 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased to Rs170,067 from Rs169,832, as indicated by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Conversely, the prices for per tola and ten grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,660 and 2,280.52, respectively.

The international market saw a $3 increase in the price of gold, reaching $2,050 from $2,047, as reported by the Association.