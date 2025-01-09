PIA all set for first flight to Paris after 4-year ban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to resume direct flights to Paris from Friday, January 10 as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted ban on it after a period of four years.

PIA spokesperson said the national carrier will operate two flights in a week on Islamabad-Paris route.

The flight schedule is highly attractive for passengers’ convenience. The flight from Islamabad will depart at 11:30 am and arrive in Paris at 4:00 pm.

According to the spokesperson, the return flight from Paris will depart at 6:00 pm and arrive in Islamabad at 5:00 am.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khurram Mushtaq and Secretary Aviation will be present at Islamabad airport to see off the passengers for the Paris flight in a simple ceremony.

The passengers of first fight will also be welcomed at Paris airport, the PIA CEO said.

Pakistan national air carrier used to operate flights to Barcelona, Birmingham, Bradford, and London and other cities before being slapped with ban. The airline is also planning to reintroduce flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Amsterdam as part of its broader strategy to rebuild its European network.

In addition to EU destinations, the airline is looking to resume services to New York, pending approval from the United States. The airline also allocated six Boeing 777 aircraft to support operations to Europe, the UK, and the US as it works to expand its global network.

The recent development comes as EASA lifted ban on Pakistani airlines amid improved safety conditions. The suspension started in 2020, now ended, marking major milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector