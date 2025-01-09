Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PIA all set for first flight to Paris after 4-year ban

Easa Lifts Ban On Pia Flights To Europe Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to resume direct flights to Paris from Friday, January 10 as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted ban on it after a period of four years.

PIA spokesperson said the national carrier will operate two flights in a week on Islamabad-Paris route.

The flight schedule is highly attractive for passengers’ convenience. The flight from Islamabad will depart at 11:30 am and arrive in Paris at 4:00 pm.

According to the spokesperson, the return flight from Paris will depart at 6:00 pm and arrive in Islamabad at 5:00 am.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khurram Mushtaq and Secretary Aviation will be present at Islamabad airport to see off the passengers for the Paris flight in a simple ceremony.

The passengers of first fight will also be welcomed at Paris airport, the PIA CEO said.

Pakistan national air carrier used to operate flights to Barcelona, Birmingham, Bradford, and London and other cities before being slapped with ban. The airline is also planning to reintroduce flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Amsterdam as part of its broader strategy to rebuild its European network.

In addition to EU destinations, the airline is looking to resume services to New York, pending approval from the United States. The airline also allocated six Boeing 777 aircraft to support operations to Europe, the UK, and the US as it works to expand its global network.

The recent development comes as EASA lifted ban on Pakistani airlines amid improved safety conditions. The suspension started in 2020, now ended, marking major milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 280.35
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.05 905.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search