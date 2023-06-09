Sparx launches Neo7 Ultra, full specifications, expected price

Search

Sarfraz Ali 05:33 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan’s local mobile phone brand Sparx powered by Deploy has officially announced the launch of its flagship smartphone, the Neo7 Ultra here on Friday.

The new device is a perfect blend of design aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and the powerful performance that Sparx is known for, said Mr Asif Khan, the Chairman of Deploy during the unveiling ceremony.

The launch event was a star-studded affair with celebrities, like Jannat Mirza, Minahil Malik, and tech sensation Bilal Munir in attendance.

The Sparx Neo7 Ultra boasts an unparalleled design with its exquisite omni-glass finish, combining beauty and durability into one stunning package.

It is outfitted with a 50-megapixel dual AI camera that will turn moments into professional-quality photographs. The 6.52-inch punch-hole display delivers crisp, clear visuals, with a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera that guarantees stunning self-portraits every time.

Impressive camera quality and seamless gaming experience

Running the show under the hood is an Octa-Core processor, a powerhouse that ensures smooth, lag-free operation even during heavy use. Accompanying this is an impressive 5000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting power, supplemented by Sonic Charge technology for fast and efficient charging.

Mr. Asif Khan, the Chairman of Deploy, said, "We are committed to delivering innovation and top-tier technology to our customers. The launch of the Sparx Neo7 Ultra embodies this promise, offering a product that encapsulates the very essence of advanced technology and sophisticated design."

The CEO of Deploy, Mr Zeeshan Qureshi, further emphasized, "Sparx Neo7 Ultra is a testament to our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries. This smartphone is the culmination of our efforts to provide an exceptional user experience through a balance of design, power, and performance."

The Managing Director, Mr. Naveed Rangeela, also added, "The Neo7 Ultra symbolizes our dedication to improving the lives of our users. We believe in creating products that not only satisfy the demands of modern life but also enhance the lifestyle of our customers."

The Sparx Neo7 Ultra is set to hit the market soon, a beacon of Sparx Smartphone’s relentless dedication to innovation, advanced technology, and superior design. Get ready to experience a new standard of smartphone excellence.

Price and Availability

Neo 7 Ultra will be available in the market by mid-June 2023 and the expected price is under Rs. 45,000.  

