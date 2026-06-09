Kashmir Awami Action Committee plans Long March to Muzaffarabad amid Soaring Tensions

MUZAFFARABAD – Amid heightened tensions after deadly Rawalakot clashes, Kashmir Awami Action Committee announced long march to Muzaffarabad. The march is scheduled to begin in Bhimber and pass through Mirpur, Kotli and Poonch before culminating in a sit-in outside the AJK Legislative Assembly, as authorities move to prevent large-scale protests across the region.

So far, 11 people are dead, including seven civilians and four law enforcement personnel, triggering a sweeping crackdown and raising fears of further unrest across the region.

The banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called for shutter-down and wheel-jam strike as they plan to hold sit-in outside Legislative Assembly. However, authorities have made it clear they will not allow protesters to assemble or move across the region.

Security agencies launched massive operation, detaining more than 200 individuals linked to the movement while forcing several key organisers and crowd-pullers into hiding. Officials claim the crackdown has significantly weakened the group’s ability to mobilise supporters, though they remain wary of flash protests erupting in different districts.

Rawalakot, the region that saw most violence, remained largely shut for second consecutive day as businesses closed and transport services disappeared from roads. Elsewhere, life returned to normal, with only isolated strike activity reported.

Authorities levelled serious allegations against protesters involved in the clashes, claiming they used long-range firearms, petrol bombs and other weapons during coordinated attacks on security personnel. Senior officials described the violence as resembling guerrilla-style warfare, alleging that law enforcers were targeted from side streets and concealed positions.

The administration accused protesters of storming and effectively taking control of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot, forcing medical staff to flee and disrupting treatment for injured personnel. Officials further alleged that some law enforcement officers were attacked even while receiving medical care and claimed the body of a fallen policeman was desecrated during the chaos.

As tensions mount, officials have warned that while peaceful activity will be tolerated, any attempt to attack security personnel, damage government property or disrupt public order will trigger a forceful response. Police say investigations are continuing and legal action against members of the banned JAAC allegedly involved in the violence is being intensified.