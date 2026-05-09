Transport fare up by 4% after hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE – The Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance has strongly criticized the recent increase in petroleum product prices and announced a 4 percent rise in goods transport fares.

Malik Shehzad Awan, the presidents of the body, described the fuel price hike as “unjustifiable” and said it directly impacts the transport sector.

He warned that flawed government policies are forcing transporters to halt operations, disrupting supply chains across the country.

Awan also criticized the existing subsidy of Rs80,000 for truck and trailer owners, calling it insufficient to offset rising operational costs.

He cautioned that if the government fails to address the situation, transporters may be compelled to launch a nationwide strike, holding the government responsible for any resulting disruptions.

Earlier, Pakistanis slapped with another fuel price increase as government jacked up petrol, diesel prices by around Rs15 per litre.

With latest increase of Rs14.98. petrol now costs Rs414.78 per litre, while diesel reached Rs414.58. The revised prices, effective from May 9, are expected to raise transportation and daily living costs across the country.

Pakistanis were hit with another major fuel price increase on Friday as the government raised the price of petrol by Rs14.92 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs15 per litre, pushing both products beyond the Rs414 mark.

The increase is expected to severely impact middle- and lower-income households, as petrol is commonly used in motorcycles, rickshaws, and private vehicles.

Earlier this month, the government increased petrol by Rs6.51 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs19.39 per litre. This brings petrol to Rs399.86 and diesel to Rs399.58 per litre, effective from May 1.