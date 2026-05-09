US, Iran likely to resume talks in Islamabad next week

ISLAMABAD – Negotiations between the United States and Iran could resume next week in Islamabad, aimed at reducing regional tensions and averting the risk of conflict, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Reports said both countries, working with mediators, are preparing a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement would establish a one-month framework for talks, which could be extended if both sides reach consensus.

Key issues under discussion include Iran’s nuclear program, de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the transfer of Iran’s highly enriched uranium to a third country.

However, significant hurdles remain, particularly regarding the extent of sanctions relief for Iran.

It is recalled that the first round of talks, held in Islamabad on April 11, did not result in a final agreement.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high. Reports indicate that a Chinese oil tanker was recently targeted in the area.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the attack, noting that Chinese nationals were on board, though no injuries have been reported.

Separately, the Iranian news agency reported that late at night, a US naval operation targeted an Iranian cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials stated the vessel had 15 crew members, with 10 severely injured and five missing. Rescue operations are ongoing. The U.S. has not yet commented on the incident.