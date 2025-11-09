‘No Immunity for PM’: Shehbaz Sharif opposes controversial clause in Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposed immediate withdrawal of amendment submitted by his party lawmakers that sought to grant immunity to the premier. The development comes just a day after the federal government introduced the 27th Constitutional Amendment in the Senate, proposing sweeping changes to Pakistan’s judicial system and military command structure.

Cabinet-approved draft had already been referred to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice. Upon his return, PM Sharif revealed that certain party senators had submitted the controversial immunity amendment. While he acknowledged the good intentions behind it, he made it clear that such provisions were not part of the official Cabinet-approved draft and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

In a statement, PM said an elected Prime Minister must remain fully accountable before both the law and the people,” stressing transparency and responsibility.

The proposed 27th Amendment contains some of the most ambitious reforms in recent years. It calls for the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which would assume certain powers currently held by the Supreme Court. The amendment also proposes sweeping changes in judicial appointments and transfers, placing the president and prime minister at the center of the process, while giving parliament the authority to determine the number of FCC judges.

The military command structure is also set for a historic overhaul. The amendment introduces a new position, Chief of Defence Forces, who will become the head of the armed forces from November 27, 2025. The current army chief will transition into this newly created role, reshaping the leadership hierarchy of Pakistan’s military.