Pakistan, Saudi Arabia finalise Hajj 2026 arrangements

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have finalised the arrangements for Hajj 2026.

The agreement was signed last night in Jeddah by Saudi Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Al-Mishat, and Pakistan’s Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rahman.

Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rahman thanked the Saudi government for their excellent efforts in hosting and providing facilities for the pilgrims.

He stated that, as in the previous year, Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with high-quality facilities this year as well.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is committed to completing the arrangements for both government and private Hajj schemes promptly and efficiently, in accordance with the instructions of the Saudi government.