Punjab extends Section 144 until Nov 15 amid security concerns

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for seven days; the notification extends the order until November 15.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, all kinds of protests, meetings, processions, rallies, sit-ins and similar activities remain banned across the province. Under Section 144, gathering four or more people in public places is strictly prohibited.

The spokesperson said a complete ban has been imposed on the display of all types of weapons in Punjab. The use of loudspeakers is also fully prohibited under Section 144. Publishing or distributing incendiary, hate‑inciting or sectarian material is completely banned across the province. The extension was decided to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property.

Similarly, the Punjab government has issued orders in view of terrorism and public‑safety concerns. The ban will not apply to wedding functions, funerals or burials. Officers and personnel performing official duties and the courts are exempt from the restrictions. Loudspeakers may be used only for the call to prayer and Friday sermons.

Meanwhile, authorities warned that public processions or sit‑ins, given current security risks, could be a soft target for terrorists; miscreants might exploit public protests to further anti‑state activities.