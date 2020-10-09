Pakistani govt announces to launch crackdown against skin-whitening creams
Web Desk
09:43 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Pakistani govt announces to launch crackdown against skin-whitening creams
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the government would launch crackdown against production, marketing and sale of injurious cosmetic products, particularly the whitening creams in the market after December.

She said the decision was taken on media complaints regarding the use of mercury in beauty creams as the main reason of skin infections and diseases among women.

Talking to a private news channel on Friday, the state minister said the ministry would hold a workshop with skin experts and CEOs of the national and international brands to convince them for phasing out mercury from their products in accordance with the government’s compliance, before imposition of ban on marketing of such illegal products.

The government has no plan to close down the cosmetic industry rather, it has proper plan for abandoning the sub standard products on one side and surviving the industry on the other side, she expressed

More From This Category
Top Punjab cop forms JIT to probe sedition case ...
04:28 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
COAS Bajwa felicitates Admiral Niazi on assuming ...
02:38 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Suspect arrested in Charsadda’s minor rape and ...
12:44 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Fawad Ch urges political parties to postpone ...
12:23 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 671 New Coronavirus cases; six ...
11:42 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
India known as a sponsor of state terrorism: FO ...
11:07 AM | 10 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza becomes a top trend on Twitter after TikTok ban
03:32 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr