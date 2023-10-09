GAZA – Israel police are panic and frustrated to an extent that they gunned down their own citizen after mistaking him as a Hamas attacker.

The incident occurred in southern city of Ashkelon, the same city where Palestinian fighters launched attack through its paragliders and sea.

After shooting the citizen to dead, police officials found no weapon from his possession. Later, the victim was identified as an Israeli citizen.

Deadly continued continued to rage on Israeli soil, with over 710 people reported dead in Hamas attacks, and more than 400 Gaza residents killed in Israeli air raids, as Tel Aviv reacts to the deadliest attack on its own soil in nearly 5 decades.

Jewish state escalated bombardment in Gaza over the weekend, declaring war as Palestinian resistance group said their fighters continued to battle against Israel.

Hamas members have done serious damage in Israel and citizens were most who are suffering from unseen mayhem. The militant group, who dodged Israeli intelligence, also took hostage several people including some army officials and families.

Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides. The spiraling violence threatens to start a major new war in the Middle East.

The attack by Hamas launched at dawn on Saturday represented the biggest and deadliest incursion into Israel since Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.