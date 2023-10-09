Karachi weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday issued a weather forecast predicting hot and dry conditions in the country's southeastern region, including provincial capital Karachi for the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the Met Office, it will remain partly cloudy in the metropolis but there is no chance of rain in the port city.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C, humidity remains at 78 percent. Winds blew at 37km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 111, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region and northeast Punjab during evening/night. Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.