Pakistan Army major among two martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob operation

RAWALPIND – A Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the operation was carried out on night between 8 and 9 October 2023.

During the conduct of operation, terrorists were surrounded and after intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed.

“However, in ensuing exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (Age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (Age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” read the ISPR statement.

“Security forces of Pakistan are indebted & proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.