Punjab CM E-Bike Scheme 2026 Phase 2: Step By Step Guide to Apply Online

For thousands of Punjab students, the daily struggle of expensive travel could soon become a little easier as Punjab government opened Phase 2 of its CM Punjab E-Bike Scheme, offering 1Lac electric scooters with Rs90,000 subsidy, zero-interest financing and no down payment. Students now have until October 4, 2026, to apply for the scheme.

CM EV Bikes programme combines Rs90,000 government subsidy with interest-free financing and eliminates the need for an upfront down payment. The repayment period is three years, with the monthly instalment expected to be around Rs3,000.

Punjab government’s own information also confirms that the scheme is designed around interest-free financing and approximately Rs3,000 monthly payments, with LFP batteries being used in the e-bikes. Students can submit applications through the official e-bike portal, while the stated deadline is October 4, 2026.

CM Punjab Electric Bikes Phase 2

The main benefits include:

100,000 electric scooters to be offered

Rs90,000 capital subsidy from the Punjab government

0% interest financing

No down payment

Repayment over three years

Monthly instalments of approximately Rs3,000

Insurance expenses covered by the Punjab government

Vehicle registration charges covered by the government

Token tax covered by the government

Free helmet

Free safety rods

Applications processed on a first-come, first-served basis after documentation is completed

The combination of subsidy and government-covered charges is intended to make the electric scooter more accessible to students who otherwise face significant transport costs.

Who Can Apply?

Phase 2 has opened the programme to students enrolled in both public-sector and private educational institutions.

However, applicants must fulfil several conditions before they can qualify.

A student applying for the scheme must:

Be 16 years old or above at the time of application. Have a valid driving licence, learner’s permit or juvenile driving permit. Nominate a parent or legal guardian as guarantor. Provide acceptable proof of the guarantor’s income. Ensure that the guarantor possesses a valid CNIC. Enter a mobile number that is registered in the guarantor’s name.

The guarantor requirement is particularly important because the scheme involves a financing arrangement. The student’s information and the guarantor’s financial and identification details must therefore be consistent.

Register Online

Students can begin the process online through the official Punjab E-Bikes portal:

Rather than waiting until the deadline, applicants should prepare their information beforehand because applications are subject to verification and the scheme is being handled on a first-completed basis.

1. Start the Online Application

Applicants first need to create an application on the Punjab government’s e-bike portal.

The form requires personal information as well as details about the student’s educational status and nominated guarantor.

Students should double-check their CNIC details, educational information and mobile number before submitting the application.

Documents

Applicants should have the necessary documents and details available during the registration process.

These include:

Student identification/CNIC or applicable identification

Educational information

Driving licence

Learner’s permit or juvenile driving permit, where applicable

Guarantor’s CNIC

Guarantor’s income proof

Mobile number registered under the guarantor’s name

The information entered online should match the supporting documentation.

Eligibility Verification

After submission, the application moves into the verification stage. Authorities will assess the information supplied by the student and guarantor, including eligibility, student status, driving documentation and guarantor details.

Any discrepancy in the information can create delays. Students should therefore avoid entering a mobile number belonging to somebody other than the guarantor identified in the application.

Approval

Applicants who successfully clear verification can proceed toward financing. The financing arrangement provides:

0% interest

Three-year repayment period

No down payment

Approximately Rs3,000 monthly instalments

In addition to the Rs90,000 capital subsidy, the government is covering financing markup as well as insurance, registration and token tax, according to the scheme details reported for Phase 2.

Once approval and financing formalities have been completed, successful applicants can proceed to vehicle delivery. The package includes a helmet and safety rods. The scheme’s listed colour arrangement provides black scooters for male students and pink scooters for female students.

Electric Scooter Specs

Students applying under Phase 2 are not simply being offered a generic electric vehicle. The scheme information lists the specifications of the scooter being provided.

Feature Specs Manufacturing/Model Year 2026 Motor 1,000W Motor Configuration BLDC rear-wheel hub motor Battery 72V, 30Ah Battery Technology LiFePO4 Maximum Speed 50–55 km/h Display Digital Controller 12-tube Headlamp LED Suspension Hydraulic shock absorption

The Punjab government’s scheme information identifies Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology for the e-bikes.

The government’s contribution changes the upfront financial equation for students. Instead of having to arrange a large initial payment themselves, eligible students benefit from a Rs90,000 capital subsidy, while the financing is offered without interest.

The government is additionally taking care of insurance, registration and token-tax expenses. This means the student’s principal recurring obligation is the subsidised monthly instalment rather than a conventional motorcycle financing package with interest and several additional upfront charges.

At approximately Rs3,000 per month, the programme could be particularly attractive for students who currently spend substantial amounts on petrol, public transport or ride-hailing services.

However, the monthly instalment should not be viewed as the complete long-term cost of ownership. Students may still have to consider electricity costs, battery life, maintenance and the availability of after-sales support.

Punjab E-Bike Scheme Deadline 2026

Students have until October 4, 2026, to submit their applications. The important point for prospective applicants is that completing the form is only one part of the process. Documentation and verification also matter, and the scheme states that completed applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students therefore have an incentive to prepare their documents and guarantor information before beginning the application rather than leaving the process until the final days.