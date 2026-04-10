Public holiday announced for twin cities tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a holiday for Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday as well, due to Iran–US negotiations.

According to details, the district administration issued a notification on the federal government’s instructions, stating that April 11 will also be a public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, just like April 9 and 10.

The deputy commissioners’ notifications clarified that the holiday will not apply to emergency services.

It is worth mentioning that public holidays were already announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on April 9 and 10.

Due to the arrival of foreign delegations on April 11 and 12, a traffic diversion plan has also been issued. Authorities have advised citizens to use alternative routes.

All roads leading to and from the Red Zone will remain completely closed for two days. Travelers from GT Road are advised to use Taxila Turn, Chakri, and Chak Beli Road to access the motorway. Those traveling from G-6, F-6, and G-5 to Rawalpindi should use Ninth Avenue. Commuters from Bhara Kahu and Murree heading to Rawalpindi are advised to use Bani Gala and Lehtrar Road.