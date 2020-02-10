Indian firing across LoC injures 10 civilians

Army kills one Indian soldier, injures three in response to aggression: ISPR
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Indian firing across LoC injures 10 civilians
Share

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the past 24 hours, injuring 10 civilians along Jandrot and Nikial sectors.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported Monday that Indian forces targeted the civilian population in Jandrot and Nikial Sectors along the LoC, with mortars and heavy weapons.

The Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli District that injured 10 innocent civilians including two children and women who sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary care.

In response, the ISPR stated, Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations.

As a result, one Indian soldier was killed and three including a Major got injured while substantial damage was inflicted on Indian posts from where fire was initiated.

More From This Category
Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects impression regarding ...
01:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
FBR Chairman says he has not resigned yet
12:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal
12:01 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
UAE forms policy to free Pakistani prisoners
10:40 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Public may get big relief as PM chairs key ...
10:24 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Complete shutdown in IoK on Maqbool Butt’s ...
09:46 AM | 11 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Legal cases against The Legend Of Maula Jatt withdrawn by original Maula Jatt's producer
01:33 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr