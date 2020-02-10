Indian firing across LoC injures 10 civilians

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the past 24 hours, injuring 10 civilians along Jandrot and Nikial sectors.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported Monday that Indian forces targeted the civilian population in Jandrot and Nikial Sectors along the LoC, with mortars and heavy weapons.

The Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli District that injured 10 innocent civilians including two children and women who sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary care.

In response, the ISPR stated, Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations.

As a result, one Indian soldier was killed and three including a Major got injured while substantial damage was inflicted on Indian posts from where fire was initiated.