Islamabad police temporarily halts LTV, HTV driving tests

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad traffic police has announced that practical driving tests for Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV), Light Transport Vehicle (LTV), and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licences will be temporarily unavailable at the police lines Headquarters in H‑11, Islamabad this week, due to administrative reasons.

This suspension will impact those scheduled for commercial driving tests, causing delays for individuals applying for HTV, LTV, and PSV licences. During this period, the testing services at the Police Lines centre will not be operational.

Applicants who are in the process of obtaining their driving licences are encouraged to visit the Islamabad Traffic Police’s DLIMS online portal, which provides useful information regarding the application process, appointment scheduling, and the ability to track the status of their driving licence applications.

Authorities have reminded drivers that holding a valid driving licence is essential for operating a vehicle in Islamabad. They have also emphasized the ongoing strict enforcement of traffic regulations.

Recently, Islamabad authorities have intensified their efforts to curb traffic violations, implementing fines and penalties for driving without a valid licence as part of a broader initiative to improve road safety across the city.