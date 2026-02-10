Military Might meets International Cooperation at Pakistan Army Team Spirit 2026

KHARIAN – The 9th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition concluded in spectacular fashion at Kharian, showcasing the grit, skill, and endurance of soldiers from around the world. The grand closing ceremony was graced by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir COAS & CDF, who lauded participants for their exceptional professionalism and unwavering morale.

The intense 60-hour patrolling exercise, held from 5 February in the semi-mountainous terrain of Punjab, tested participants to their limits, promoting tactical innovation, operational excellence, and team spirit in a realistic and challenging environment.

Pakistan not only showcased its military prowess but also strengthened bonds with armies across the globe, proving that courage, skill, and teamwork know no borders.

This year’s competition saw unprecedented international participation from 19 countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, and Bangladesh. Observers from Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand also attended, while 16 elite domestic teams from the Pakistan Army and Navy competed, with the Air Force sending observers.

Addressing the ceremony, the COAS & CDF praised all teams for demonstrating remarkable endurance, operational competence, and high morale, emphasizing that multinational exercises like PATS are critical for enhancing collective preparedness and adapting to modern warfare.

Highlighting the core values of character, courage, and competence, the COAS & CDF reaffirmed the Pakistani soldiers’ commitment, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism. Awards were presented to the most outstanding participants, while international observers praised the high standards of professionalism and organization.

In a special visit, the COAS & CDF toured the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi, including the newly launched Tactical Simulator, praising the troops and technical teams and stressing the importance of simulator-based training to complement traditional exercises.