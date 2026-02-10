Pakistan weather update: Met Office forecasts rains in parts of country

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in various parts of the country.

Rhe weather department has forecasted that Islamabad will experience more rain with intermittent showers continuing through the night, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas are expected to see both rain and snowfall, while Chitral, Dera, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, and Kohistan are likely to receive rain and snow as well.

Rain is also expected in areas like Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Harpur.

In Balochistan, most regions will experience cold and dry weather, but places such as Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, and Musa Khel may receive rain and snowfall. The weather department has also predicted strong winds and thunderstorms for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.