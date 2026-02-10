‘Ring of Fire’: First solar eclipse of 2026 to occur next week

ISLAMABAD – The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on February 17, and it will be an annular or ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse.

During this eclipse, the moon will pass directly in front of the sun, but since the moon will be relatively far from Earth, it will not completely cover the sun. Instead, a ring-like appearance, known as the ‘Ring of Fire’, will be visible around the sun.

According to astronomical agencies, the eclipse will take place on February 17, with its peak occurring at approximately 12:12 UTC. The entire event will last from 09:56 to 14:27 UTC.

Experts say that the full ‘Ring of Fire’ will be visible only in remote areas of Antarctica, while partial solar eclipses can be seen in parts of South Africa, South America, and certain oceanic regions.

Reports said the moon will cover about 96% of the sun during the eclipse, and the ‘Ring of Fire’ effect will last for a maximum of two minutes.

In addition, experts have stated that this eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan, India, or most parts of Asia, but people around the world will be able to watch it via live stream.

They also warned that special protective glasses are essential for safely observing the solar eclipse, as directly looking at the sun can damage the eyes.