Covid-19: Parks, recreational places to remain closed on Eidul Azha in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government, in a cabinet committee meeting on Friday, decided to keep parks and recreational places closed on Eid-ul-Azha.

The cabinet committee meeting on coronavirus and dengue was held to review a proposal of smart lockdown during Eid-ul-Azha, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A permission has been granted to open the administrative offices of schools, but students and teachers would not be allowed to visit schools.

The Punjab chief secretary informed the committee that action would be initiated against the staff not performing the dengue surveillance duties.

The secretary schools said that in line with the decision of the Federal government, the school education Department would issue complete guidelines before opening of schools.

Working of schools in two shifts was under consideration while every shift would comprise 2.5 hours duration, he added. Necessary precautionary measures would be ensured in schools, she added.

The meeting decided that permission for release of property, professional tax and excise permits would be allowed under an appointment management system. The secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare M Usman said that a decrease in corona patients had been witnessed and the temporary lockdown had been made in seven districts due to enhanced number of corona patients. Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and other officers attended the meeting.