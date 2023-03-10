PM Shehbaz greets Xi Jinping on being elected China’s president for third time  

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated Xi Jinping on being re-elected as President of China for the record third time.

In his message, the prime minister said the government and people of Pakistan congratulate President Xi Jinping on being elected as the President of China for the next five years.

He said the confidence of the Chinese people and parliament in President Xi Jinping is a recognition of his extraordinary leadership skills.

Heartiest felicitations to H. E. President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of China. This is a reflection of the trust reposed by CPC and 1.4 billion Chinese people in his statesmanship. I’m confident that????????????????ties will flourish further under his sagacious leadership. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 10, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif said President Xi Jinping has become a symbol of China’s development and people’s prosperity.

The PM said under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is making remarkable achievements in every field, including education, health, agriculture, innovation, and technology.