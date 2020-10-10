COAS Bajwa felicitates Admiral Niazi on assuming Pakistan Navy command
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday felicitated Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming command of Pakistan Navy.
The CNS paid maiden visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said a press release.
The COAS congratulated Admiral Amjad on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy and hoped that Pakistan Navy would achieve new heights under his able command.
During the meeting matters of professional interest were discussed.
Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, CNS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered prayers for martyrs of Pakistan.
- #RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan trends in Pakistan as slain scholar laid to rest01:46 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- 'Biden maintains lead over Trump' in final weeks leading to US ...12:41 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Sindh beat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup12:19 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Awais Zia’s unbeaten 92 power Balochistan to commanding win over KP11:55 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan Citizen Portal moved for regularization of PUCAR employees04:08 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Jannat Mirza becomes a top trend on Twitter after TikTok ban03:32 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Woman sues Brad Pitt because he allegedly promised to marry her02:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020