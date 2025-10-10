Deputy PM Dar, US envoy discuss advancing bilateral ties, investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker to discuss growing momentum in Pakistan and US relations and explore advancing bilateral cooperation.

During the interaction, Senator Dar expressed satisfaction over positive trajectory in bilateral ties, citing recent high-level interactions in New York and Washington, D.C. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to continuing constructive engagement with the US, particularly in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and the broader region.

Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with US across diverse fields, including trade, investment, energy, and tech.

Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker conveyed that US companies have shown strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy, critical minerals, and information technology sectors. She underscored the U.S. commitment to strengthening economic and development partnerships with Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to maintain the ongoing dialogue to advance shared objectives and promote regional peace and prosperity.