DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry to address key Press Conference today in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI — Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is set to addresss important press conference on Saturday at the Peshawar Corps Headquarters, amid major developments related to regional security.

According to sources, Pakistan Army spokesperson is expected to brief the media on matters concerning internal security and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The announcement comes at a time when reports have emerged regarding the killing of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud in an airstrike in Kabul on Thursday night.

Multiple sources confirmed to Amu News that Noor Wali Mehsud, one of Pakistan’s most wanted militant leaders, was killed in the strike. Residents in Kabul reported hearing powerful explosions near Abdulhaq Square in the city center, which they believed were airstrikes. However, the exact location of the attack has not yet been confirmed.

Taliban’s chief spokesperson also acknowledged that attacks took place and stated that an investigation has been launched to determine details surrounding the incident.

Noor Wali Mehsud, who assumed leadership of the TTP in 2018 following the death of Mullah Fazlullah, had been regarded as one of Pakistan’s most dangerous militant figures. Under his leadership, the group intensified attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and infrastructure.

The reported killing marks a major development in the region’s counter-terrorism landscape and could feature prominently in DG ISPR’s upcoming press briefing, where further details about Pakistan’s security situation are expected to be shared.