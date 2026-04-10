Al Kabir Town, Al Noor Orchard face High-level probe over ‘Tax Irregularities’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue stormed offices of housing giants Al Noor Orchard and Al Kabir Town to probe financial irregularities.

Chief Tax Office (CTO) Lahore and FBR officials conducted raids and seized years’ worth of financial records, business documents, and transaction histories. The raid aims to dig deep into tax compliance, trace financial flows, and uncover any hidden liabilities or unpaid dues.

Authorities said the move signals no-compromise approach toward enforcing tax laws in the city’s high-stakes property market, long criticized for weak oversight and lack of transparency. “This is a clear message,” an official revealed, “no major developer is beyond scrutiny.”

Al Kabir Town is project along Raiwind Road with thousands of investors, has long been surrounded by controversy. It previously came under the scanner of the NAB in 2020 over alleged fraud and approval irregularities. Despite the scrutiny, the developers have consistently defended their position, insisting all legal requirements were fulfilled before launching the project.

Al Noor Orchard, developed by Al Jalil Developers, is facing mounting frustration from investors. Buyers have raised serious concerns over delayed possession, soaring development charges, stalled progress in several blocks, and claims that parts of the project still lack final approval from the Lahore Development Authority.

The high-profile raids have sent shockwaves through Lahore’s real estate community, rattling investors and putting developers on edge. With authorities now tightening the net, insiders believe this could mark the beginning of a broader crackdown aimed at cleaning up the sector and forcing long-overdue accountability.