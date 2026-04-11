PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators Jahandad Khan fined for breaching code of conduct

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday imposed fine on Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowling all-rounder Jahandad Khan for a Level 1 breach of the Pakistan Super League’s Code of Conduct.

The incident took place during his side’s fixture against Rawalpindiz on Friday night at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Jahandad was found to have violated the Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which pertains to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a Match”.

Jahandad pleaded guilty to the charge leveled by on-field Umpires Sharafuddoula and Imran Jawed and accepted the sanction by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama.

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 18th over of chase when Jahandad dismissed Saad Masood.