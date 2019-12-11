IHC approves bail of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 11 Dec, 2019
IHC approves bail of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds
Share

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved bail plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

According to media reports, the former president was asked to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million in order to get bail.

Asif Zardari was under arrest in fake bank accounts case and is admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr