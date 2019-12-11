IHC approves bail of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds
12:50 PM | 11 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved bail plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.
According to media reports, the former president was asked to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million in order to get bail.
Asif Zardari was under arrest in fake bank accounts case and is admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.
