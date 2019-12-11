Key officials from Russia, Britain meet Pakistan's army chief 

RAWALPINDI - Two important officials from Russian and Britain on Wednesday held separate meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to military's media wign, Denis Valentinovich Manturov, Minister of Industry & Trade of Russian Federation called on COAS at GHQ.

During the meeting, both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations for peace & stability and economic prosperity of the region.

Separately, Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan called on army chief. COAS welcomed him to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed.