realme C53 goes on sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - Are you ready to welcome the future of smartphones? Look no further, as the Realme C53 is here with an exceptional combination of style, power, and innovation. The wait is finally over - this champion's choice is now available and ready to revolutionize your smartphone experience.

Conquer with Style: Champion Gold & Mighty Black

Choose your style; choose your champion. Whether it's the dazzling brilliance of Champion Gold or the timeless sophistication of Mighty Black, the realme C53 allows you to express your personality with iconic colour options.

Champion's Power: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Experience the thrill of rapid charging with the realme C53. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charge ensures your device is ready for action, reaching 50% battery in 30 minutes. Say goodbye to long waits and hello to uninterrupted champion-level performance.

Unmatched Performance: 12GB RAM & 128GB Storage

Elevate your multitasking game with the realme C53's impressive 12GB RAM (6GB built-in and 6GB dynamic RAM with DRE Technology) and enjoy ample storage with 128GB capacity. Unleash the true potential of your smartphone experience.

Capture Every Victory: 50MP Camera with Unique Filters

Become a photography champion with the realme C53's 50MP camera. Explore new realms of creativity with innovative filters like City Street, Secret Garden, and Sunny Holiday. Your every photo becomes a work of art.

Stamina of a Champion: 5000mAh Massive Battery

Keep the champion spirit alive all day with the realme C53's massive 5000mAh battery. No need to hold back – conquer your day without worrying about running out of power.

Own Your Champion – Now Available at PKR 39,999

The realme C53, the embodiment of victory and sophistication, is now within your reach. Priced at just PKR 39,999/-, you can own a champion-level smartphone without breaking the bank.