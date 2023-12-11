realme C53 goes on sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - Are you ready to welcome the future of smartphones? Look no further, as the Realme C53 is here with an exceptional combination of style, power, and innovation. The wait is finally over - this champion's choice is now available and ready to revolutionize your smartphone experience.
Conquer with Style: Champion Gold & Mighty Black
Choose your style; choose your champion. Whether it's the dazzling brilliance of Champion Gold or the timeless sophistication of Mighty Black, the realme C53 allows you to express your personality with iconic colour options.
Champion's Power: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge
Experience the thrill of rapid charging with the realme C53. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charge ensures your device is ready for action, reaching 50% battery in 30 minutes. Say goodbye to long waits and hello to uninterrupted champion-level performance.
Unmatched Performance: 12GB RAM & 128GB Storage
Elevate your multitasking game with the realme C53's impressive 12GB RAM (6GB built-in and 6GB dynamic RAM with DRE Technology) and enjoy ample storage with 128GB capacity. Unleash the true potential of your smartphone experience.
Capture Every Victory: 50MP Camera with Unique Filters
Become a photography champion with the realme C53's 50MP camera. Explore new realms of creativity with innovative filters like City Street, Secret Garden, and Sunny Holiday. Your every photo becomes a work of art.
Stamina of a Champion: 5000mAh Massive Battery
Keep the champion spirit alive all day with the realme C53's massive 5000mAh battery. No need to hold back – conquer your day without worrying about running out of power.
Own Your Champion – Now Available at PKR 39,999
The realme C53, the embodiment of victory and sophistication, is now within your reach. Priced at just PKR 39,999/-, you can own a champion-level smartphone without breaking the bank.
Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.
Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.