Youth urged to lead dialogue on population management at Kinnaird conference

LAHORE – A youth conference titled “Youth as Catalysts of Change: Pakistan’s Population Management Challenges” was held at Kinnaird College for Women under the chief minister’s Population Management and Family Planning Programme.

Organised by the Directorate General, Population Welfare, Health and Population Department, Punjab, the event aimed to raise awareness among students about the socio-economic impact of rapid population growth, the importance of effective population management, and the role of family planning in achieving sustainable national development.

Principal Dr Iram Anjum and Vice Principal Dr Kulsoom Akhtar attended the conference as chief guests. In their remarks, they appreciated the initiative and stressed that informed and empowered youth could play a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan’s population-related challenges and promoting responsible social behaviour.

Representing the Directorate General, Population Welfare, Punjab, Deputy Director (SBCC) Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry, Assistant Director (IEC) Salmanur Rasheed and Ms Sania Mirza briefed participants on the adverse effects of unchecked population growth. They highlighted the need for effective population management and underscored the importance of family planning in ensuring healthier families, improved maternal and child health, and long-term socio-economic stability.

Provincial representatives of The Challenge Initiative, including Khubaib Kiyani and Mr Khalid, emphasised meaningful youth engagement. They encouraged students to take an active role in spreading awareness, making informed decisions and contributing to positive change within their communities.

To reinforce key messages, a one-act theatre performance was staged, portraying community-level issues related to population growth and family planning. The interactive presentation drew strong engagement from students and fostered constructive dialogue, demonstrating the effectiveness of creative communication in public awareness campaigns.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to empowering young people through knowledge and awareness, promoting responsible choices, and strengthening collaborative efforts to achieve balanced population growth and sustainable national progress.