Army, ISI chiefs call on PM Imran (VIDEO)
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present.

National Security situation was discussed during the meeting.

The unfortunate Mach, Balochistan incident was highly condemned. It was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control also came under discussion.

'Ertuğrul' star Engin Altan visiting Pakistan again in three days, claims Kashif Zameer
05:47 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

