Glacier Burst Alert issued for Gilgit-Baltistan, KP amid Heavy Rain Forecast

ISLAMABAD – Authorities issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that heavy rainfall expected next week could trigger dangerous flooding, landslides and glacial lake outbursts in vulnerable mountainous regions.

According to the advisory, a new spell of rain and thunderstorms is forecast under the influence of western weather systems during the coming week. The anticipated rainfall, combined with rising temperatures, could accelerate glacier melting, significantly increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods.

Officials warned that water levels in glacial lakes may rise rapidly, creating conditions that could lead to sudden GLOF incidents. The resulting surge of water has the potential to cause flash floods in low-lying areas, streams, nullahs and along riverbanks, posing a serious threat to nearby communities.

The weather system is also expected to heighten the risk of landslides and debris flows in hilly and mountainous areas, which could disrupt transport links and endanger lives and property.

Met Office urged residents, tourists and travelers to avoid rivers, streams, glacial zones and other flood-prone areas during the forecast period. Citizens have also been advised to closely monitor the latest weather updates and strictly follow official safety advisories.

District administrations and rescue agencies have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure emergency response measures are in place to deal with any weather-related incidents.