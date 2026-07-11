Muhammad Awais on building Farukh Fabrics into Customer-First Fabric Brand in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile sector remains one of the country’s most significant industries, contributing substantially to employment, exports, and domestic commerce. However, as competition in the fabric retail market continues to increase, businesses can no longer rely solely on competitive pricing. Maintaining consistent quality, understanding changing consumer preferences, and building lasting customer trust have become essential factors for sustainable growth.

Against this competitive backdrop, entrepreneur Muhammad Awais, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Farukh Fabrics, has focused on establishing a business that prioritizes quality, reliability, and long-term customer relationships. Entering a market dominated by well-established retailers presented significant challenges for Farukh Fabrics. One of the company’s earliest priorities was earning the confidence of customers who were already loyal to existing brands.

Reflecting on the company’s early journey, Muhammad Awais says:

“In the beginning, the biggest challenge was building trust among customers and showing them that a new business could provide consistent quality and reliable service.”

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, Farukh Fabrics concentrated on delivering consistent product quality and providing dependable customer service. According to Awais, trust is the foundation of any successful retail business because long-term growth depends largely on repeat customers.

Farukh Fabrics has built its business around understanding customer expectations and continuously improving through feedback. Every interaction with customers has been viewed as an opportunity to strengthen relationships, enhance services, and refine the overall shopping experience.

By prioritizing customer satisfaction over short-term gains, the company has steadily established itself as a trusted name in Pakistan’s fabric retail market. As consumer shopping habits evolved, Farukh Fabrics expanded beyond conventional retail by strengthening its presence on digital platforms. This shift reflects broader changes within Pakistan’s retail industry, where businesses increasingly use online channels to reach customers across the country.

Today’s consumers have access to a wider range of products and can compare prices, quality, and customer reviews before making purchasing decisions. While this has intensified competition, it has also encouraged businesses to maintain higher standards of quality and service. Farukh Fabrics has adapted to these changes by ensuring consistency across both its physical retail operations and digital platforms.

The textile and fabric industry remains highly competitive, but Muhammad Awais believes competition creates opportunities for improvement rather than obstacles.

According to him, healthy competition encourages businesses to enhance their operational processes, strengthen customer engagement, and continuously improve their product offerings. This mindset has helped Farukh Fabrics remain focused on innovation while maintaining the quality standards that customers expect.

Industry experts often claim that customer confidence plays a decisive role in retail purchasing decisions. In the fabric business, where quality directly influences repeat purchases, a strong reputation becomes one of a company’s greatest assets.

Muhammad Awais believes Farukh Fabrics’ progress has been built through patience, consistency, and continuous improvement rather than rapid commercial expansion. He says sustainable businesses require commitment, adaptability, and the willingness to learn from every challenge. Changing consumer behavior and advances in technology continue to reshape Pakistan’s retail landscape. According to Awais, adaptability has become one of the most important qualities for modern entrepreneurs.

He believes business owners must continue developing their skills, embrace innovation, and remain open to new approaches if they want to compete successfully in an evolving marketplace.

“Every stage of business brings new challenges,” he says. “Learning from those challenges and improving consistently is important for long-term growth.”

Drawing from his entrepreneurial experience, Muhammad Awais encourages aspiring business owners to focus on building sustainable enterprises rather than seeking immediate success.

He advises entrepreneurs to develop industry expertise, maintain discipline, prioritize long-term planning, and invest in building meaningful customer relationships. According to him, these qualities help businesses overcome early challenges and create a strong foundation for future growth.

Looking ahead, Muhammad Awais aims to further strengthen Farukh Fabrics’ position within Pakistan’s textile industry while exploring opportunities to expand into international markets. He says the company’s future growth will continue to be guided by the same principles that have shaped its journey from the beginning, quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

As Pakistan’s textile sector continues to evolve, businesses must balance traditional values with changing consumer expectations and technological advancements. For Farukh Fabrics, maintaining customer trust while embracing innovation remains the key to building a sustainable and competitive enterprise.

The company also continues to engage with customers by sharing product updates, fabric collections, and business developments through its official TikTok platform, further strengthening its digital presence and customer outreach.