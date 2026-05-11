Pakistan summons Norwegian nationals in defamation inquiry linked to online campaign

LAHORE – Pakistan’s National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCIA) has summoned three Norwegian nationals to appear before an investigating committee in Lahore in connection with a defamation-related inquiry, according to official notices issued by the agency.

The notices, issued under inquiry number ENQ-CCRC-Lahore-1878/26, direct Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang (VG) reporter Rolf J. Wideroe, prosecutor Carl Graff Hartmann and the publication’s editor to appear before investigators on May 13 at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Gulberg II, Lahore.

The notices ask the individuals to record their statements and present their version of events. They further warn that failure to appear would lead investigators to assume they had “nothing to present or state” in their defence.

The notices were signed by Sub-Inspector Nabil Hussain of the Cybercrime Reporting Centre Lahore.

The inquiry follows a criminal complaint filed by businessman and Pakistan’s Ambassador-at-Large for Economic Diplomacy, Umar Farooq Zahoor, in a Lahore court. Zahoor alleged that VG, in association with Indian media outlets, conducted a defamatory campaign against him following his recent meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad regarding reported Iran-US peace dialogue efforts facilitated by Pakistan.

The complaint, filed under Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code, names VG, reporter Wideroe and prosecutor Hartmann. Zahoor has alleged that the publication falsely described him as “wanted by Norwegian police” and carried defamatory material against him over several years.

According to the complaint, Zahoor maintains that cases previously initiated against him were closed and that Interpol had ended related proceedings due to their alleged political nature.

The complaint further states that the reports damaged his reputation internationally and affected his standing within diplomatic and business circles.

Zahoor has received the Hilal-i-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan and has been recognised for his role in attracting foreign investment to the country.

Separately, documents circulated two weeks ago showed that the Sindh government had requested the Ministry of Interior to seek a red warrant against Wideroe in connection with a criminal case registered in Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to the documents, Wideroe is wanted in FIR No. 225/2015 registered at Police Station A-Section Nawabshah under sections 420, 406 and 506/2 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with provisions of the Telegraph Act.

Authorities allege that the case involves accusations of fraud amounting to approximately Rs10 million linked to promises of obtaining a Norwegian passport for a Pakistani citizen.

No public response from VG or the individuals named in the inquiry was immediately available.