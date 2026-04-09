Mohtasib official, LUAWMS registrar discuss resolution of employee benefit cases

LASBELA – Assistant Director Mohtasib for Hub, Lasbela and Awaran Sajid Baloch visited the office of Registrar Balach Baloch at the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) to review progress on pending cases related to employee benefits.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed cases registered with the regional directorate of the Mohtasib office, particularly those concerning group insurance, benevolent fund and leave encashment.

The registrar informed the visiting official that the case in question had already been approved and that payments under group insurance, benevolent fund and leave encashment would be released to the complainant within 10 days.

Officials described the meeting as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the timely resolution of public complaints and the implementation of due benefits.