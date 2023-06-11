Authorities on alert as cyclone Biparjoy heading towards Karachi

KARACHI – Cyclone Biparjoy, currently approaching the coastal regions of Pakistan and India, is expected to strengthen into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” within the next 24 hours, according to officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
They have urged the relevant authorities to remain on high alert as the cyclone could cause flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and other damages.
The PMD issued an alert on Saturday, stating that the system was located 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta, and 930km southeast of Ormara.
Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the chief meteorologist said that the cyclone in the east-central Arabian Sea has developed an eye, indicating increased organization and power in the system. The cyclone is currently moving towards the coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas of Gujarat, India.
Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the open sea starting today.
The PMD alert highlighted that the very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, in the east-central Arabian Sea, has maintained its intensity and continued to track north-northeastward over the past 12 hours.
The alert specified the current position of the system near Latitude 17.3°N and Longitude 67.4°E, at a distance of approximately 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta, and 930km southeast of Ormara.
The system’s maximum sustained surface winds are 130-140km per hour, with gusts of 150km per hour near the center. Sea conditions around the system center are described as phenomenal, with maximum wave heights ranging from 25 to 28 feet.
The advisory states that environmental conditions, including favorable sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, support the system’s further intensification into an extremely severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.
The PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will provide updates accordingly.
Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner has imposed a ban on accessing beaches in Karachi due to the impending cyclone threat. Fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing within Karachi’s territorial waters have been prohibited from June 11 until the storm subsides.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.